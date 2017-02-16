United Neighbors sued by founder and former leader Ida Johnson

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Two more employees have filed suit against United Neighbors. One of the workers is former Executive Director, and founder, Ida Johnson. The lawsuits join two others filed by former employees of the United Neighbors social services agency. The suits all come as a forensic audit of the agency is underway and after the state suspended a rental assistance program.

Ida Johnson’s and Tonya Williams’ lawsuits are clear. They blame current Executive Director Evelyn Nelson and the United Neighbors Board for the financial troubles of United Neighbors programs.

Johnson’s’ lawsuit said after she announced in May that she was going to retire at the end of 2016, the board hired Evelyn Nelson as her deputy director. The lawsuit said Johnson attempted to mentor Nelson, but that Nelson made false statements about her to the board. The lawsuit said as a result of those statements the board asked Johnson to retire several months early, at the end of September. She accepted.

Johnson’s suit said that before she left, all of United Neighbor’s programs, including the now suspended rental assistance program, were in compliance with all regulations. The lawsuit claimed the board and Nelson’s negligence allowed the programs to become suspended.

State records disagree with that assertion. The Iowa Finance Authority provided TV-6 Investigates with an e-mail Nelson sent to her contact at the state after she took full charge. In that email, Nelson asked for the contract and other documents to make sure United Neighbors was complying with federal regulations.

The Finance Authority spokesperson told TV-6 Investigates they sent one of their program managers to United Neighbors to review several files based on that e-mail conversation. IFA said it suspended the rental assistance program based on what the program manager found.

Johnson is asking for punitive damages as well as unpaid vacation and salary earnings.

Tonya Williams’ lawsuit makes similar claims. Her lawsuit said she was an independent contractor helping run the rental assistance program. Again, state records don’t quite match with her claims. They show she was a staff member at United Neighbors, not a contractor, at the time United Neighbors was applying for a second round of rental assistance funding. Her lawsuit said Nelson and the board terminated her employment agreement in the fall around the same time Johnson stepped down and two other employees were fired. William’s lawsuit also says the rental assistance program met all regulations while she worked on it.

The lawyers representing Johnson, Williams, and the other two ex United Neighbors employees were out-of-town Thursday and couldn’t be reached. TV-6 Investigates stopped by United Neighbors to ask for Nelson’s reaction.

She responded by email, saying she can’t comment on pending litigation, but said she’s disappointed in the lawsuits. She also said the matters will be resolved through the investigative and legal process. A United Neighbors board member called the lawsuits frivolous.

A Des Moines firm is still working on a forensic audit of United Neighbors. It’s looking at two years of financial records.

Police and state investigators are waiting for that audit to finish. The state has said it won’t lift its suspension until it’s satisfied United Neighbors meets federal law.