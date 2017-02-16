Warm weather closes Frozen Landing, opens golf courses

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – The warmer weather is putting a temporary halt to skating at Frozen Landing ice rink. It will be closed starting tomorrow until February 24.

Bettendorf city officials say the warm temps make it too hard to maintain safe ice conditions. Frozen Landing opened in December.

While some winter activities are on hold due to the warm temps, local golf courses are taking advantage of the weather.

Duck Creek Golf Course in Davenport opened Thursday, and golfers are out taking advantage.

The director says the course will stay open through the weekend or until the weather changes.

Palmer Hills in Bettendorf is also open Thursday through the weekend.