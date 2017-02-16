Warmer weather has motorcycles hitting Quad City roadways

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Warmer winter temperatures have many in the Quad Cities area making outdoor plans for this weekend.

Local motorcycle groups want to remind people even though it’s early, riders are out.

“Motorcycle awareness, people usually think of that as in the spring, they’re not used to seeing motorcycles out in the winter,” Kelly Carlson, the Public Relations Coordinator for the Blackhawk Chapter of ABATE of Illinois said.

“When it gets nice like this, motorcyclist they have a little cabin fever and they like to get out and ride their bikes and catch some wind,” Carlson said.

Randy “Dolf” Dyer with the Ranch Riders Motorcycle Brotherhood says he’s getting ready to ride this weekend.

“Go out and ride with my brothers, it’s mid 60’s or whatever they’re calling for, don’t get much better than that,” Dyer said.

He says he’s been in a few accidents on his bike, resulting in broken bones and long healing periods.

“A two or three-thousand pound car hits you it hurts, trust me, it hurts,” Dyer said.

That’s why he wants drivers to remember to look out for riders.

“Just look both ways and make sure you don’t see a bike coming, if you do, cut them a break, give them a little slack there, and let him enjoy his day on his bike,” Dyer said.

While Carlson and Dyer stress the importance of seeing motorcycles, they say safety is a two-way street.

“Motorists are not used to seeing us in the winter so it’s very important for us to be aware of our surroundings as it is for motorists to be aware for motorcyclist,” Carlson said.

That way everyone can enjoy this weather.

“Everybody just needs to slow down a little bit, world goes a little too fast sometimes and if everybody slows down a little bit I think it’d be a safer place to be,” Dyer said.

Carlson and Dyer some motorcyclist ride all year-long, so no matter what the season it’s important to keep an eye out for bikers on the roadway.