What’s In A Name-Mary Bickerdyke

You can find her name in books, on a bridge and her likeness is on a state outside the courthouse in Galesburg. But even with all those accolades, the name Mary Bickerdyke is not one many of you have probably heard before. But some residents in Galesburg are hoping to change that. They want everyone to know what Bickerdyke did for Civil War soldiers.

Bickerdyke was a widow and a mother who was living in Galesburg when the Civil War broke out. When her church pastor asked for a volunteer to bring supplies to Union soldiers in Cairo, Illinois, no one would volunteer. So he volunteered Bickerdyke. She found someone to care for her kids and headed south. When Bickerdyke arrived in Cairo, she was shocked at what she found. Sick and injured soldiers were living in horrible conditions. They weren’t being fed properly. They were laying on dirty straw instead of bedding and their wounds weren’t being treated correctly. Even though she wasn’t a nurse, Bickerdyke instituted new health care protocols to help the soldiers. She even made them home cooked meals. The soldiers loved it and nicknamed her “Mother” Bickerdyke. Word of what she was doing spread throughout the Union Army. Leading generals got her to stay and continue what she was doing. Eventually, she set up field hospitals all over the south. By the time the war ended, Mother Bickerdyke had set up more than 300 field hospitals and helped 63,000 soldiers. After the war ended, she went to Washington D.C and campaigned for the soldiers to get pensions. The health practices Bickerdyke set up in those field hospitals, became the standard of care for that time and many still exist today.

Galesburg has honored Bickerdyke with a statue on the courthouse law and the city named a new bridge in her honor. And this summer, citizens plan to celebrate her 200th birthday with a city-wide celebration. They want to make sure Bickerdyke and her work is remembered in Galesburg and around the area for years to come.