Body found along Mississippi River bank near LeClaire, Iowa

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) – A body has been discovered along a Mississippi River bank near Lock and Dam 14 in LeClaire. Emergency crews are responding at this hour to recover the body.

There is no word on the identity of the body, but we do know a hunter, who was last seen near Beaver Island in Clinton last December is missing. Keegan Rassmussen and Tyler Steeg were hunting in December. Steeg’s body was found earlier this month in the Mississippi River near the Rock Island Arsenal.

