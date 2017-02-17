Branstad signs collective bargaining bill into law

UPDATE: Iowa Governor Branstad has signed the collective bargaining bill into law.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would greatly reduce negotiating power for public sector unions in the state. The GOP-led chamber voted 29-21 Thursday, with all Democrats and an independent opposed.

The vote followed lengthy debate in the chamber that started Wednesday morning and entered the next day. The Republican-majority House approved the measure 53-47 about an hour earlier.

The bill now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad, who supports the measure.