Counterfeit cash circulates in Wilton and Walcott

WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) – Several business in Wilton and Walcott are on high alert after receiving counterfeit bills. Jeff’s Market in Wilton said employees checked bills diligently several years ago when it was previously a problem, but haven’t seen any until recently. Cashier, Michele Bullock, said she first came across a counterfeit $50 bill last week.

“Last Friday I took the deposit to the bank and they called me and told me they had found a fifty dollar counterfeit,” Bullock said. “We’ve been checking bills ever since.”

Lisa Kublik, Branch Manager of CBI Bank & Trust, said counterfeit bills in the area seem to be a growing problem and that all business and shoppers should be on the look out.

“It’s very important to be on the lookout, we don’t want to take the loss, the businesses don’t want to take the loss,” Kublik. said. “Everybody has to be diligent and even accepting a bill back from a business even if you’re out shopping, you just need to be aware that it’s happening.”

Fro’s Pub & Grub in Wilton also reported receiving counterfeit bills. Slaby’s Bar and Grill in Walcott said fraudulent bills are something they have been dealing with too. Manager, Wendi Doerscher, said she first heard about the bills going around from a friend.

“We are kind of close-knit, so when it did happen everyone is on the phone with each other going ‘hey, you got to watch out for this you got to watch out for that.'”

Both Slaby’s Bar & Grill and Jeff’s Market said they are now checking all cash carefully. Representatives from both businesses said they are using flashlights and counterfeit detector pens to differentiate which ones are real. Bank officials said counterfeit bills do not have the same hard ridges that real bills do. If you come across a counterfeit bill you’re urged to call your local police department.