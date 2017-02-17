Davenport Police investigate shooting on Locust Street – UPDATED

UPDATE: Police have a suspect in custody who is facing a murder charge related to this deadly shooting. Early Saturday morning, February 18, 2016, police released details of the arrest and the identity of the victim.

The person who was shot and killed is 33-year-old Lasabian Walker of Rock Island. An affidavit shows 27-year-old David Levy Jr. of Davenport went to the home at 625 E Locust Street Friday night armed with a loaded handgun. The report states that he began to argue with Walker and a woman in the front yard before he pulled out the handgun and shot the Walker several times.

Police say there were witnesses who identified Levy Jr. as the shooter. He’s facing a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday evening on Locust Street.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to 625 E Locust St in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a person with suspected gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Genesis East and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.