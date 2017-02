DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday evening on Locust Street.

Police are not yet releasing many details, but they have confirmed this incident is a shooting, not a shots-fired call.

Police are not yet saying who or what was hit.

Locust Street between Leclaire Street and Grand Avenue is closed while police investigate.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.