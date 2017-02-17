Deere releases first-quarter earnings report for 2017

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Deere & Company released their first-quarter earnings report for 2017. While worldwide net sales increased, net income was lower from 2016.

Net income attributable to Deere & Company was $193.8 million, or $0.61 per share, for the first quarter ended January 29, compared with $254.4 million, or $0.80 per share, for the period ended January 31, 2016. Worldwide net sales and revenues for the first quarter increased 2 percent, to $5.625 billion, compared with $5.525 billion last year. Net sales of the equipment operations were $4.698 billion for the quarter compared with $4.769 billion a year ago.

“John Deere has started out the year on a positive note in the continued face of soft market conditions,” said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer. “Although the quarter’s sales and earnings were somewhat lower than last year, all of our businesses remained solidly profitable. Deere’s performance showed further benefits from the sound execution of its operating plans, the strength of a broad product portfolio and the impact of a more flexible cost structure. At the same time, we are seeing signs that after several years of steep declines key agricultural markets may be stabilizing.”