Documents detail charges to remove Muscatine mayor

By Published: Updated:
diana broderson

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Public documents have now been filed in a dispute between the Muscatine City Council and Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson. Back in January, the city council took steps to have her removed from office, despite members of the community showing support for the mayor.

In a unanimous vote, council members approved a motion to have the city attorney file charges for her removal. Aldermen indicated the charges were based on neglect of duties and misconduct. But they would not elaborate on what led to the charges, or any evidence to support them.

According to the documents now made public, the city attorney has filed the charges after “attempts to settle the matter we unsuccessful”.

. Mayor Broderson was not in her office Friday to comment.

 

