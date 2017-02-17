Dubuque resident arrested for possession of over $2,000 of cannabis

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – A Dubuque resident was arrested late Thursday for possession of more than 200 grams of suspected cannabis.

At approximately 10:38 pm on February 16, 2017, a deputy with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in rural Galena, Illinois. The deputy pulled over Danielle E. Thomas, 30, on US Highway 20 West near the intersection of Mount Hope Road for a moving traffic violation.

As the deputy conducted the traffic stop, a K-9 team with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and performed an exterior free air sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 reacted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered 257.5 grams of suspected cannabis, an amount worth $2,595 in US currency. Thomas was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis, a class 4 felony.