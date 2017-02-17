Four Savanna residents arrested for theft of televisions from a train car

Savanna train theft View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Richard Haring Jr (Courtesy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office) Blake Atherton (Courtesy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office) Kyle Schnitzler Jr (Courtesy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office) Carla Siegworth (Courtesy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) – Four people have been arrested for theft charges following an investigation into the theft multiple televisions from a train car in the BNSF railroad yard in Savanna, Illinois. Police say the theft occurred last month.

The four individuals were arrested Friday, February 17, 2017 following a joint investigation from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police, Savanna Police, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. They are being held Carroll County Jail.

The four suspects have been identified as follows:

Richard L. Haring Jr, 35, of Savanna – charged with possession of stolen property over $500 and violation of the Cannabis Control Act

Blake C. Atherton, 41, of Savanna – charged with possession of stolen property over $500

Kyle D. Schnitzler Jr, 36, of Savanna – charged with possession of stolen property over $500

Carla K. Siegwarth, 46, of Savanna – charged with possession of stolen property over $500

The charges are felonies and all four subjects will appear in court on Tueday, February 21. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made at a later time.