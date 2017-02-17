Four Savanna residents arrested for theft of televisions from a train car

Savanna train theft
Savanna train theft x
SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) – Four people have been arrested for theft charges following an investigation into the theft multiple televisions from a train car in the BNSF railroad yard in Savanna, Illinois. Police say the theft occurred last month.
The four individuals were arrested Friday, February 17, 2017 following a joint investigation from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police, Savanna Police, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. They are being held Carroll County Jail.
The four suspects have been identified as follows:
- Richard L. Haring Jr, 35, of Savanna – charged with possession of stolen property over $500 and violation of the Cannabis Control Act
- Blake C. Atherton, 41, of Savanna – charged with possession of stolen property over $500
- Kyle D. Schnitzler Jr, 36, of Savanna – charged with possession of stolen property over $500
- Carla K. Siegwarth, 46, of Savanna – charged with possession of stolen property over $500
The charges are felonies and all four subjects will appear in court on Tueday, February 21. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made at a later time.