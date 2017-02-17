History in Hillsdale

Fran Riley Feature

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) — Home is where the heart is! That’s the way it has been for several generations of the Wainwright Family.

The house in Hillsdale is almost 120 years old. It took seven years to build. It’s located in an idyllic setting along a road which was a stagecoach route way back when.

Kathy Wainwright Sullivan has lived in the home for several years. She says so much of the work was done by hand. The stylish staircase, imported stained glass windows, a solid walnut pocket door, and other features add to the charm.

Across the street, there are hints of the apple orchard Kathy’s father started in 1970. The remnants of a smoke house speak of days gone by.

Sullivan believes the home is timeless. A rocking chair sits on the inviting front porch. This old house says Welcome Home! It’s part of Hillsdale history.

