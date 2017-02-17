Man charged in Iowa cold case expected to plead guilty

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with the 1995 slaying of an Iowa City woman is expected to enter a guilty plea Friday.

Steven Klein is accused of killing 38-year-old Susan Kersten, whose body was found in her burned-out car near Iowa City.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2ldXjez) that Judge Chad Kepros said in an order filed Wednesday that he was informed Klein wanted to enter a plea and be immediately sentenced.

It’s unclear what charge or charges will be pleaded to by Klein. He’d been charged with first-degree murder. His trial had been scheduled to begin March 27.

An autopsy showed Kersten died of blunt force trauma to the head before the car fire. Authorities have said Klein was romantically linked to Kersten.