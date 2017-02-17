Man charged in Iowa cold case expected to plead guilty

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
steven-klein
Steven Klein

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with the 1995 slaying of an Iowa City woman is expected to enter a guilty plea Friday.

Steven Klein is accused of killing 38-year-old Susan Kersten, whose body was found in her burned-out car near Iowa City.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2ldXjez) that Judge Chad Kepros said in an order filed Wednesday that he was informed Klein wanted to enter a plea and be immediately sentenced.

susan-kersten
Susan Kersten

It’s unclear what charge or charges will be pleaded to by Klein. He’d been charged with first-degree murder. His trial had been scheduled to begin March 27.

An autopsy showed Kersten died of blunt force trauma to the head before the car fire. Authorities have said Klein was romantically linked to Kersten.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s