Muscatine man sentenced for possession of ammunition as a felon

MUSCATINE, IA (KWQC) – A Muscatine resident has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for felon in position of ammunition.

On February 23, 2015, officers were called for a burglary in Bennett, Iowa where they discovered that a large gun safe containing 15 guns and ammunition were reported stolen among other items.

Muscatine Police Department discovered that Gregory Wayne Wieskamp, 43, and another person had taken the safe and driven to a location in Moscow, Iowa, where they divided up the guns between each other.

MPD conducted a search warrant at Wieskamp’s residence and retrieved a gun clip containing ammunition as well as a large television that was taken from the Bennett burglary.

Wieskamp was sentenced Thursday by Senior United States District Court Judge James E. Gritzner to 130 months in prison. He was also ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release following his release.

Wieskamp has a prior felony conviction for burglary third degree in 1995.