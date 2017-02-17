New charges: Schipper accused of handcuffing victims to bed, forcing $350,000 bank withdrawal

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) –TV-6 has learned new details on the investigation into an Erie couple abducted from their home and held for ransom. New charges were added against the man accused of kidnapping Larry and Constance Van Oosten at gunpoint from their Erie home.

Chad Schipper of Geneseo originally faced four charges. The state accuses him of bringing the Van Oosten’s to a rural Geneseo house he owns. The Whiteside County State’s Attorney has now added 12 more criminal charges with additional detail.

Schipper is now charged with felony theft for getting a $350,000 cashier’s check from the Van Oostens. According to the charging document, he had threatened to kill them and their family members if they did not give him that check.

The charges say he got that check last Wednesday, Feb. 8th That’s when the First Trust and Savings Bank in Albany alerted police to a large withdrawal made by the Van Oostens. Police issued an abduction alert later that evening.

According to the court records, Schipper had held the Van Oosten’s at gunpoint in their home the day before they went to the bank, even going so far as handcuffing them to their own bed. The Van Oosten’s were later found in a rural Geneseo home Schipper owns.

Police won’t say where inside the home the Van Oosten’s were found. They had non-life threatening injuries.

A mechanics lien filed last month in the Henry County Recorder’s office showed a contractor completed a $20,000 basement remodel last year for Schipper. The contractor built a new room in the basement, encased in cinder blocks with a concrete ceiling, complete with a hidden locking hatchway. The room is only accessible from above through the hatchway in the ceiling.

The contractor said it’s a safe room, but didn’t want to be interviewed because of the active police investigation. The contractor’s lien said he’s still owed $6,700 dollars for the job. The County was not aware of the project because no one filed for the building permits.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Schipper on the 27th. If convicted, several of the new charges come with a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. Court records show Schipper has not entered a plea to the charges.