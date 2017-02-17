plans-for-bettplex-sports-complex-moving-forward-in-bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – The Quad Cities could soon become home to a new sports complex as Bettendorf city leaders and developers announced a new $45 million project Friday morning.

The 78-acre “BettPlex” would be indoor/outdoor with a Family Entertainment Center attached.

Developer Doug Kratz says it would be located south of Interstate 80 on the corner of Middle Road and Forest Grove Road. Because of its location, he says it would help bring people from all over to the Quad Cities and boost the local economy.

“Great things are happening, it’s a great time to be in Bettendorf,” Mayor Bob Gallagher said Friday.

He says a new sports complex will put his city on the map.

“We’ll have a great opportunity to serve folks from five or six hours away on weekend tournaments in the Quad Cities,” Gallagher said.

The facility would allow people to participate in a number of activities.

Over six acres of the BettPlex will be under roof.

Indoor amenities will include two multiple purpose fields for soccer, baseball, lacrosse, youth football and pickle ball. There will also be eight basketball and four sand volleyball courts.

The outdoor area will feature four turf soccer fields and six baseball fields.

The Family Entertainment Center will hold approximately 32 bowling lanes, an arcade, two story-laser tag, a sports bar and restaurant and banquet and meeting rooms.

“It will help our tax base provide those who live here with great shops and other opportunities and continue to help us grow this entire region,” Gallagher said.

He adds that the BettPlex would bring at least $10 million into the community annually, plus hundreds of jobs.

“This project brings us a developer with the ability to get it done with a vision that marries our vision and the hope that the economic development helps the region,” Gallagher said.

Kratz says in addition to the BettPlex, he wants to bring other retail opportunities to this area like hotels, restaurants and shopping centers, which he says would cost an additional $20 to 25 million.

“We hope that this complex will be a catalyst expand commercial development in the Quad Cities, that’s at the end of the day, that’s going to be paramount,” Kratz said.

Right now private investors are committed to funding this project, Kratz says, and he plans to invest more than $7 million of his own money.

Developers are asking the city for $10 million, which Alderman have yet to vote on.

Kratz says support from local financial institutions will be key to making the BettPlex happen.

If developers can secure funding, they plan to break ground this spring, and if all goes well, Kratz says the Quad Cities could see the project completed by spring of 2018.