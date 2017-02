MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – It’s already been an unusual winter and now it’s one for the record books.

At noon on Feb. 17, 2017, the temperature reached 65 degrees at the Quad City International Airport in Moline. That surpassed the previous record of 63 degrees for the day set in 2011.

The spike in unusually warm mid-February weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

First Alert Forecast