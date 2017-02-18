Barstow residents hold meeting to decide fate of illegal levee

Related Coverage Barstow residents say Rock Island County breached levee

BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) – Residents in Barstow attended a public meeting with the fire department about concerns over what they think should happen to a levee near town.

We first brought you this story about a month ago after people living there found that the levee near the former trailer park had a hole in it.

Later, Rock Island County told the city that according to the DNR there was never a permit issued to build the levee. Without a permit, it is illegal. The DNR told the county it must remove the dirt or apply for the proper permit to leave it alone.

Residents in Barstow Saturday voiced their concerns about what will happen if the river reaches anywhere between 16 to 18 feet there.

“When my house was purchased 38 years ago, everything was fine. We had the levy, there was no chance the water was going to come up and get us. Ok, yeah it was considered a flood plain but it didn’t flood here. Now, we’re in this position,” said Debra Fuller, a Barstow resident.

According to a fire district trustee, the flood waters have reached 16 feet every one and a half years, which, without the levee, would flood parts of Barstow.