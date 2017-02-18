Dozens rally to keep Affordable Care Act

Rock Island, Il (KWQC) Dozens of quad Citians, along with congresswoman Cheri Bustos, participated in the national day of action in Rock Island today. They say it’s an effort to protect the affordable care act. Republicans in the house and senate, along with president trump, are planning on repealing and replacing ACA. With over 300 thousand people enrolled in ACA in Illinois, they’re worried about what the law could look like in the future.

Olivia Dorathy, a mother of one was born with Ulcerative Colitis, an autoimmune disease that could have kept her from having a child.

“So really the affordable care act really directly made it possible for me to have a family,” Dorathy said.

Because of the medication ACA covers, she was able to start a family, but now she’s afraid her families coverage will be stripped away.

“Yeah it’s terrifying, it’s not just frustrating it’s terrifying.”

Dozens of Quad Citians filled the labor hall in rock island, questioning what will replace the ACA if it is repealed.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, who joined the rally says it’s time to push against republicans repeal efforts

“If he takes us down a dark path, he’s going to have a fight on his hands and right now i consider this a dark path to take away the affordable care act and not have a solid plan to replace it,” Bustos said.

But it’s something many people want to avoid living in fear of everyday.

“We still have problems with the affordable care act in place but we need to fix those problems and repealing the affordable care act won’t fix those problems.”

According to a recent study by George Washington University, if the affordable care act is repealed, more than 110 thousand jobs in Illinois would be lost by 2019.

The fear of losing health care has also sparked across the nation. More than 11 point 5 million people have signed up for coverage through the federal marketplace as of December 24th.