Illinois summer police camp for teens taking applications

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Organizers are getting ready for this summer’s annual American Legion Youth Police Camp at Illinois State Police Academy.

Teens from across the state spend a week in June training with police and military personnel, learning about career opportunities. They’re honored at a graduation ceremony and received a certificate on the final day.

The American Legion will accept applications until May 26. Teens aged 14 to 16 are eligible.

This will be the 45th year for the camp in Springfield. Teens who attend learn about leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness, and social and interpersonal skills.

Organizers say many of the volunteers who run the camp are former program graduates.