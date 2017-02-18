Judge OKs blind man’s suit over McDonald’s drive-thru policy

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind a McDonald's in Ebensburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind a McDonald's in Ebensburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a blind man’s lawsuit can go forward against McDonald’s arguing he can only purchase food in the middle of the night if he has a vehicle.

Scott Magee filed a lawsuit in May in Chicago federal court alleging that only offering service at drive-thru windows when the restaurant’s inside is closed violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Louisiana man wants the Illinois-based fast-food chain to find a way to sell its food to those who physically can’t use a drive-thru. Many locations operate only as drive-thrus late at night for security reasons.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Magee’s lawsuit can go forward despite McDonald’s efforts to have it dismissed. Magee is seeking class-action status.

Attorneys representing McDonald’s declined comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s