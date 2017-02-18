Local leaders react to new collective bargaining bill

Quad Cities – (KWQC) Governor Terry Branstad has signed a bill into law that severely limits collective bargaining in Iowa. Now local leaders in the Quad Cities, who were either for or against the controversial law are now speaking out. One Union member. Dino Leone, the President of the QC Federation of Labor. says now that the house and senate have passed the bill, he’s more frustrated than ever.

“In the big scheme of things, through the collective bargaining in Iowa, they’re weakening voices across the state of Iowa, republicans are rushing this bill through,” he Leone said.

The measure prohibits public sector unions from negotiating over several issues, including health insurance and benefits. But State Representative Norlin Mommsen wth District 97, says this is a step in the right direction for taxpayers.

“Common sense is still out there, the school board, county, they need good employees and I think this will benefit good people, good workers and reward them,” said Mommsen.

Local Superintendent of Pleasant Valley Schools, Jim Spelhaug also weighing in on the decision. His teachers signed a new contract before the bill was signed.

“It’s obviously produced a good little bit of concern and anxiety, the reason for that, that would give us instead of four months to digest and make the necessary changes to what needs to come out of our contract that would give us 16 months,” Spelhaug.

But Democrats say the fight isn’t over in Iowa.

“When they weaken our voice they limit our rights and alternatively they can take away things that labor has done to help other working families outside of labor, this is very dangerous for the state of Iowa.”