With nice weather comes grass fires

By Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO (Photo: Marion Doss via Flikr)
FILE PHOTO (Photo: Marion Doss via Flikr)

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – While most QC area residents are relishing this weekend’s warmer temperatures, officials are warning about the potential for grass fires.

According to KWQC meteorologist Katie Donovan, everyone should do what they can to avoid grass fires while enjoying the nice weather.

Donovan says that the mix of sunny skies, general warmth, low humidity, and dry grass and timber makes for easy grass fire conditions. Though there isn’t an official advisory in effect, grass fires in this weather can easily burn out of control and spread quickly.

In fact, fire crews have seen a number of grass fires pop up south of the Quad Cities. Crews with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department told KWQC that there have been reports of grass fires in New London, Mt. Pleasant, and other parts of Henry County. Though none of them have been of any significant size so far, grass fires can be difficult to put out once patches of dried-out brush and timber start burning.

