Endangered Missing Person Alert from LaSalle County, Ill.

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman and a baby out of central Illinois. Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert out of LaSalle County early Sunday, February 19th.

The victims in this alert are 24-year old Kayla Stratton and 11-month-old Paul Merritte.

The suspect is 33-year-old Clarence Merritte.

The alert says the child was consensually taken by father, Clarence Merritte, who is said to have then chased Stratton in another vehicle. Her vehicle was forced off the road and into a utility pole. Police say the suspect then struck and forcibly took Stratton from the car by her hair and forced her into his vehicle.

A vehicle was located in Streator, Illinois. Stratton has black hair and was last seen wearing purple hoodie and blue jeans. Paul had on a long sleeve grey shirt with dark jeans.

No other details are being released at this time. Anyone with information can call the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 433-2161.