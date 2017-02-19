Four Iowa QCA wrestlers take home state titles

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – Four Iowa wrestlers from the Quad Cities Area are now state champions.

In 3A at 220 lb., defending state champion Wyatt Wriedt of North Scott won on a takedown in overtime.

Assumption High School has two state champions: Matt Robertson at 132 lbs and Julien Broderson at 160 lbs.

From West Liberty, Bryce Esmoil won with a technical fall to take home the 2A-195 lb. state title.

The state runners-up from the QCA are as follows:

  • 2A-106 lbs: Jarod Kadel, Columbus
  • 1A-113 lbs: Devin Meeker, Wapello
  • 3A-113 lbs: Jacob Schipper, North Scott
  • 1A-152 lbs: Brennan Swafford, Mediapolis

