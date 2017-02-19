Iowa Workforce Development letter sends callers to phone sex hotline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Who knew unemployment insurance could be so risque?

At least 78 Iowa businesses received letters this week from Iowa Workforce Development that mistakenly directed their questions about unemployment insurance payments to a phone sex hotline.

The Des Moines Register reports ( http://dmreg.co/2l6eGzv ) that the agency’s Feb. 13 letter went to people who had return-payment notices. It informs them to call the Unemployment Insurance Tax Bureau, then gives a telephone number. But instead of answers, callers to the number get a seductive female voice giving out less than work-friendly sentiments.

Iowa Workforce Development Unemployment Insurance Administrator Ryan West says the erroneous number was a typo and that correct letters were mailed late Friday.

West said no employee is expected to be disciplined.