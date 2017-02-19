Lane closures planned on Brady Street for overnight work this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Sewer cleaning, lining and manhole repairs will resume on Brady Street beginning Sunday, February 19. This portion of the Brady Street project will be completed in the overnight hours. Overnight work will be transient throughout the week, so the city is asking that drivers pay attention to signs.

• The two to three left/west lanes of Brady St will be closed between 2nd St and Palmer Drive beginning at 7pm Sun, Feb 19th and are expected to reopen by 7AM, Mon, Feb 20th.

• Travel on 3rd St will be reduced by one lane between Main and Brady St beginning at 7PM, Sun, Feb 19th and is expected to reopen by 7AM, Mon, Feb 20th.

• Travel on 4th St will be reduced by one lane between Main and Brady St beginning at 7PM, Sun, Feb 19th through 7AM, Mon, Feb 20th, and beginning at 7PM, Mon, Feb 20th through 7AM, Tue, Feb 21st.

• Travel on West 6th, 7th and 8th Streets will be down to one lane to the west of Brady St as they intersect with Brady St: between 7PM, Sun, Feb 19th and 7AM, Mon, Feb 20th; between 7PM, Mon, Feb 20th and 7AM, Tue, Feb 21st; between 7PM, Tue, Feb 21st, and 7AM, Wed, Feb 22nd; and between 7PM, Wed, Feb 22nd and 7AM, Thu, Feb, 23rd.

• The two to three left/west lanes of Brady St will be closed between 3rd and 14th Streets beginning at 7PM, Mon, Feb 20th and are expected to reopen by 7AM, Tue, Feb 21st.

• Travel on West 12th, 13th and 14th Streets will be down to one lane to the west of Brady St as they intersect with Brady St between 7PM, Mon, Feb 20th and 7AM, Tue, Feb 21st, and between 7PM, Tue, Feb 21st, and 7AM, Wed, Feb 22nd.

• The three left/west lanes of Brady St will be closed between 7th and 14th Streets beginning 7PM, Tue, Feb 21st and are expected to reopen by 7AM, Wed, Feb 22nd.

• The three left/west lanes of Brady St will be closed between 5th St and Palmer Drive beginning 7PM, Wed, Feb 22nd are expected to reopen by 7AM, Thursday, Feb 23rd.

Additional lining will be scheduled Feb 27th through the 28th. Details will be released on these lane reductions, as details become known.