Mentorship group honors local heroes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – QC Women in Action is a mentorship group for young women in both Illinois and Iowa. Sunday night it hosted the 5th annual Heroes Among Us event recognizing influential leaders in the community.

Part of the focus is an emphasis during black history month to highlight local heroes.

“You hear them talk about Martin Luther King, you hear them talk about Rosa Parks,” says Tammy Vesey. “Those kind of people that you read about in the history books.”

Vesey is the founder and director of QC Women in Action. She says the idea came to her when she was serving in the military.

“If they have good role models then someone that can tell them that they can do anything,” she hopes.

Magan and Melanie Anderson joined QC Women in Action when they were in eighth grade. They are grateful for the opportunities to meet local heroes.

“It means so much to me to have somebody to look up to because a lot of people don’t have that,” says Melanie Anderson.

Her sister says knowing these leaders is so important.

“It’s invaluable because they are accessible to us,” says Magan Anderson.

Desmond Cunningham was one of the honorees and was humbled by the experience.

He explains his favorite part about being a leader is seeing his mentees make positive strides.

“It’s seeing them grow up and just seeing them actually fulfill the goals that they’ve set for themselves,” Cunningham says.

Another honoree, Charlene Upchurch-Taylor, says the time is now for leaders to step up.

“It’s nice looking back at our past but we also have to look at our present,” she explains.

QC Women in Action puts on the event as a fundraiser for their leadership trip they take in the summer. If you’d like to donate or learn how to be a mentor, visit their website.

http://www.qcwomeninaction.com/