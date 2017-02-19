Muscatine community marches for peace and inclusion

MUSCATINE, Ia. (KWQC)- Thousands of people nationwide are set to protest this weekend, ahead of President’s Day. Rallies and marches will be held in at least 25 cities across the country. Saturday, over 100 people gathered in Muscatine to express solidarity and inclusion within the community. The event was organized by a group called, ‘Not In Our Town.’ The organization was started in November and founder, Nick Salazar, said he hopes the gathering will be the start of inclusiveness.

“We are going through profound times of anxiety and uncertainty and some of the values of the community are being diminished,” Salazar said. “We think right now is a good time to bring people together to sort of stand up, against hate, bigotry and racism.”

Participants marched from City Hall to the County Courthouse as they held signs and chanted. Attendee, Lesly Rios, was marching for her parents.

“My parents, they were born in Mexico,” Rios said. “They came here to give me and my siblings a better life.”

Group leaders said they hope this event will be the first of many.