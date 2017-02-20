A look back at KWQC’s coverage of Stanley Liggins’ multiple trials

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Stanley Liggins is set to be back in court for motion hearings Monday, Feb. 20. Liggins is charged for the 1990’s murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. KWQC has now been covering the murder investigation and Liggins’ multiple trials for over 25 years.

Here’s a look back at Tiffany Liou and Elizabeth Goodsitt’s coverage and recap of the events leading up to February 2017, including sound from Liggins, Lewis’ family and the courtroom.

For further background, visit KWQC’s recent coverage ahead of the motion hearings.

