Davenport students push for school funding reform during trip to Des Moines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A group from Davenport schools spent the day Monday discussing education with lawmakers in Des Moines. Many are hopeful for change to the school funding formula this year.

Along with a closer look at how state government works, students heard more about different legislation in the works involving school funding reform. They hope being there and talking to decision makers face-to-face will make a difference. It’s still a matter of getting lawmakers on the same page.

“We are kind of the vanguard, if you will, that is pushing this issue forward and trying to get something done,” said A.J. Smith, a senior.

This is the 12th year for Davenport’s “Get on the Bus” day. More than 50 students along with several school board members, administrators, and teachers made the trip to Des Moines. They met with Governor Branstad, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, and local legislators.

“We are convinced that this year there is work going on to create a bill that will actually result in being approved,” said school board member Rich Clewell.

“We got really positive responses that they want to fix things but the strategy for fixing those things varies from party to party, even group to group, House to Senate,” added Mickey Sloat, a senior.

While funding equality has been the objective for a while, they’re pushing even harder knowing the superintendent’s license is on the line and the school board could face impeachment over using reserve funds. One bill State Representative Cindy Winkler is reportedly working on addresses just that.

“She actually drafted a bill that would say, ‘no we’re going to protect Dr. Tate because he’s done the morally right thing,'” added Clewell.

Many of the students on the trip are wrapping up their high school educations this year. They say they’ve already seen the impacts of funding problems and don’t want it to be the same for students following in their footsteps in Davenport or across the state.

There are a half-dozen or so bills dealing with school funding right now but Clewell says the district is waiting until all are revealed to decide which legislation to support. Governor Branstad recently signed a 1.1% increase in funding for the next school year even though he recommended 2%. He says additional education legislation could pass later in the session.