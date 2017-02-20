Driver ID’d in fatal Dubuque motorcycle crash-UPDATED

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) — Police responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident. The call came in around 9:05 a.m. on February 18, 2017 to the 3000 block of Carter Road.

Police say a passing motorist noticed a wrecked motorcycle and its operator in the wooded area west of Carter Road.

The operator, identified as 24-year-old Austin J. Walling of Dubuque, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the crash was a result of Walling failing to navigate a turn as he traveled northbound in the 3000 block of Carter Road.

The exact time of the crash remains unknown. Anyone with information should call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714

