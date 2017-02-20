facebook-group-requesting-resignation-of-henry-county-board-member

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – Henry County Board Member, Jacob Waller is under fire for his postings on Facebook and now there is a push by a Facebook group to have him resign from the board.

It all started over a Valentine’s Day ‘Cutest Couple Contest.’ Waller then made homophobic comments about the winners of the contest on his own Facebook page after the winners were announced Tuesday night.

KWQC reached out to Waller about the comments. After he canceled his interview with us, he sent an email saying, “I was angry, nobody was supposed to be hurt by the original post.”

Henry County Chairman Roger Gradert tells KWQC he has personally asked Waller to resign over these comments, but that is not on behalf of the board.

Others are calling for stronger actions.

“You’re making people feel unsafe, I wouldn’t want to be represented by that,” Hali Riley, originally of Moline, said.

The comments weren’t a one-time incident.

Waller compared homosexuals to cockroaches and rats and called them disgusting in a message to a KWQC viewer.

These comments are upsetting to Riley, who is a member of the LGBTQ community.

“There are LGBT people in your county and your district, you represent these people and you came out and said that you know they’re never on your mind, so how are you out for the health and welfare of everyone if you’re leaving out an entire group,” Riley said about Waller.

Riley says the Henry County Board member needs to be held responsible for his actions.

“Kind of just showing that freedom of speech does not mean that a person can speak without consequences and i think that’s forgotten easily,” she said.

Riley, who is currently going to graduate school in New York City, doesn’t believe the board is holding him accountable. That’s why she says she’s using Facebook to rally people together to bring the importance of this issue to their attention during their board meeting on March 9.

“Basically we just want to focus on advocating for the rights of LGBT people and marginalized groups and just kind of bringing awareness of everything that’s happening,” Riley said.

Riley and others KWQC has been in communication with say people who have spoken out against Waller have received threatening messages from the community for their stance. Riley worries that might prevent some people from showing up in front of the board on March 9.