MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) — Sheriff’s officials say a man died from his injuries after a weekend motorcycle accident.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday February 18, 2017, on Eisley’s Hill, Highway 61.

The Sheriff’s Department identified the motorcycle’s driver as 58-year-old Charlie Chelf of Grandview, Iowa.

Chelf was transported by Louisa County Ambulance, and then flown to UIHC by AirCare. He later died of injuries sustained in the crash.