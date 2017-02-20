Iowa teen crashes, flips car after swerving to miss cat

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KWQC) – A teen trying to save the life of a cat is lucky she did not lose her own.

Police say the girl, who is not being identified because she is a juvenile, was driving near 5th and Poplar Streets in Atlantic Sunday night at around 8:40 p.m.

After spotting a cat in the road, the driver swerved and then overcorrected.

Her 2015 Chevy Sonic jumped a curb, struck a tree and flipped, finally coming to rest on its roof.

Even though swerving to avoid an animal may be instinct, the Iowa State Patrol has warned of the dangers in a safety campaign called “Don’t Veer For Deer.”

The ISP says a sudden move to miss an animal can result in loss of control of the vehicle and increase the risk of injury.

Police tell Ric Hanson of KJAN Radio that the girl was not hurt, but Hanson says it was not immediately clear whether the cat escaped injury.