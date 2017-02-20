Kewanee’s Oldest House

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) — It’s a first for Kewanee. The Potter House was built before the town was laid out.

Brothers Matthew and John Potter built the home by hand in 1850. They married sisters and both families lived in the house.

In 1904, Potter house became the first chapter house in Illinois for the Daughters of the American Revolution. That organization continues to meet monthly in the home.

The members are dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and awarding scholarship money to students.

The furniture, fireplace, spinning wheel and other items in the house speak to the past. History preserved for future generations.

Members say the DAR is both a club and a lifestyle. Placing a premium on respect for people, the flag, American heritage and of course, the Potter House!

