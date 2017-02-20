KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) — It’s a first for Kewanee. The Potter House was built before the town was laid out.
Brothers Matthew and John Potter built the home by hand in 1850. They married sisters and both families lived in the house.
In 1904, Potter house became the first chapter house in Illinois for the Daughters of the American Revolution. That organization continues to meet monthly in the home.
The members are dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and awarding scholarship money to students.
The furniture, fireplace, spinning wheel and other items in the house speak to the past. History preserved for future generations.
Members say the DAR is both a club and a lifestyle. Placing a premium on respect for people, the flag, American heritage and of course, the Potter House!
Kewanee’s Oldest House – Fran Riley Feature
Kewanee’s Oldest House – Fran Riley Feature x
Latest Galleries
-
Kewanee’s Oldest House – Fran Riley Feature
-
GALLERY: Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
-
History in Hillsdale – Fran Riley Feature
-
They’re All Heart! – Fran Riley Feature
-
Doing the Senior Shuffle – Fran Riley
-
Get The Duke His Due – Fran Riley Feature – Duke Slater
-
Dedicated To The Written Word – Fran Riley Feature
-
The Building The Babe Helped to Build – Fran Riley Feature
-
03:33 Where The Warriors Hang Out – Fran Riley Feature
-
Pulling Some Strings – Fran Riley Feature