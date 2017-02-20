Lawyers discuss use of previous testimony in Liggins pretrial motion hearing

DAVENPORT,Ia. (KWQC)- Stanley Liggins, the man accused of killing 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis, is back in court. Monday was the first day of pretrial motion hearings set to take place throughout the week. According to Iowa Courts Online, five different motions will be considered during the hearings. Monday, lawyers argued motions on whether former testimony would be allowed. Many of the witnesses that testified in previous convictions are now deceased. Scott County Attorney, Michael Walton, argued the use of their transcripts should be allowed in trial.

“The rule of evidence in case law is clear, if a witness is unavailable and they testify in the same proceeding, that testimony is admissible.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Public Defender Derek Jones, said transcripts of some deceased witnesses should not be used. Jones argues it is not relevant because the defense has no ability to question the statements.

“We never had a chance to pose that question to her [witness],” Jones said. “We have absolutely no idea what she would have said in response to that question, and that question is significant.”

Chief Judge Marlita Greve has set aside four days for motion trial hearings. The final pretrial conference and the jury trial is set for May of 2017.