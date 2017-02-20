Liggins back in third trial for the murder of 9-year-old girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Stanley Liggins is set to be back in court Monday, Feb. 20. for the 1990 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis.

Back in 1990, Lewis’ body was found behind Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa. She had been raped, strangled and set on fire.

Liggins was convicted twice for the murder. The first conviction came in 1993 and the second in 1995.

But there were problems with both trials. The first conviction was overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court, and the second conviction was vacated by the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Over 25 years later, Liggins is set to be back to court for motion hearings set for a period of four days. According to Iowa Courts Online, five different motions will be considered during the hearings. These include a motion to change venue, a motion to allow for former testimony and to unseal records.

TV-6 spoke with Liggins back in 1995, and he maintained his innocence.

The final pre-trial conference and the jury trial is set for May of 2017.

KWQC has been covering this investigation and trials for over 25 years and will be in court for the motion hearings. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.