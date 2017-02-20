Loebsack calls for investigation into Russia’s ties to Trump administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray DC/KWQC) – Momentum is growing on Capitol Hill for a full investigation of the Trump administration’s dealings with Russia.

Democrats want answers in the wake of former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn’s resignation and reports that Trump campaign aides communicated with Russian officials.

The minority party is demanding an independent investigation into the matter, while Republicans are resisting the calls for a new inquiry.

“This isn’t about President Trump, this is about the American democracy,” said Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA).

Congressman Loebsack is demanding a broad and independent investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in last year’s election and the pre-inauguration contact between President Trump’s national security advisor and Russia’s ambassador.

“The American people want to have this investigation,” Loebsack explained. “Have it be nonpartisan. Have it be made up of folks from both sides of the aisle.”

Loebsack says he’s concerned that the White House and the president’s cabinet could compromise the investigation.

“What I worry about and what I think the American people do not agree with is that President Trump has been overly friendly to Vladimir Putin, to Russian leaders, to the Russian leadership,” he said.

So far, Republicans are resisting calls for a new inquiry, arguing that existing congressional committees are capable of handling the investigation for now.

” We don’t know for example, that Flynn for example, did or said anything wrong to the Russians,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).

Congressman Don Bacon admits that Michael Flynn was wrong for misleading Vice President Pence about conversations with Russia. However, he says an independent probe isn’t necessary at this point.

“I think if there’s any information where there is something incorrect dealings or illegal dealings, by all means, we will go to the next step,” Bacon explained.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is sending letters to at least a dozen agencies, directing them to save records relating to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.