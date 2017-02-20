Metropolitan Community Church annual Chili Cook-Off – Mar. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities will hosts their annual Chili Cook-Off and Cookie Contest on Sunday, March 6, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. with special musical guests, the Moline Boys Choir.

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities invites the public to attend the Annual Chili Cook-off and Cookie Contest held at the church located at 2930 W. Locust Street, Davenport, Iowa.

For just $10, guests will be treated to tables filled with crock pots of the best chili on either side of the Mississippi… so many choices, that it will be impossible not to find at least one favorite.

A team of local celebrity judges will determine 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards. People’s Choice awards will also be presented.

There is no additional cost to enter your chili and all interested parties should plan to arrive with chili in pots no later than 4:45 pm. Judging will be begin promptly at 5:00. The doors will be open at 4:00 pm.

If sweet treats are your specialty, plan to enter your favorite homemade cookies. We will accept all types of cookies and ribbons will be awarded for the judges’ favorites.

To round out the fun, there will be raffle and auction items as well as a 50/50 drawing. There will be a variety of baskets filled with all sorts of Quad City goodies and gift certificates.

For additional information, please contact Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-324-8281 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com.