Record-setting weekend in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) – It was a remarkable weekend, with people wearing shorts and out riding bikes in the middle of February. It was also one for the record books.

According to KWQC Meteorologist Kevin Phelps, three records were set with a high of 73 degrees on Friday, 70 degrees on Saturday and 74 degrees on Sunday.

That 74 degree temperature also set an all-time record high for the entire month of February. He also said we have never had three days in a row in the 70s in February, in fact before this weekend, we’d only had three days in the 70s ever in the month of February.

Phelps says you can expect more weather records set this week until the warm streak ends by the weekend.