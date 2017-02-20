Sarah’s Story-Part One

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — This story begins about twenty years ago. A Bettendorf teenager and some of her friends are on the way to a concert the Mississippi Valley Fair.

That evening, Sarah Barker was a passenger in the car which was struck during a horrific crash at the intersection of 53rd and Welcome Way in Davenport. Sarah took the brunt of the hit, sustaining a serious brain injury.

Sarah was in a coma for a few months. She was hospitalized for almost a year. This lovely teenage girl had to learn how to swallow, eat, walk and talk all over again.

Fast forward. Now Sarah is thirty eight years old. She and her mom Jan are working on Sarah’s memoir. Writing the story of a young woman who continues to be a profile in courage.

The memoir is a work in progress. It details the team effort of the Barker family and Sarah on the long and trying road to recovery.

Sarah has no memory of the accident. Mom and daughter work as a team. Jan remembers details and Sarah determines how the memoir is worded.

In 1997, young Sarah did graduate from Bettendorf High. Her twin brother accompanied Sarah to the stage during the ceremony.

Sarah says a positive attitude has helped her to come a long way. She still undergoes regular therapy. She lives independently and can drive.

Next year, she plans to graduate from Saint Ambrose University. She wants to be a writer.

Sarah’s Story Part Two will detail her courageous comeback. Her physical therapy. Her learning to walk again. The heart of a champion!