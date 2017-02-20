Snowstar closed on Presidents Day due to warm conditions

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) — In a post on their website, Snowstar Winter Sports Park says they won’t be open for the Presidents Day holiday.

We will not be open today! Conditions are causing snow to melt rapidly

According to their post, the warm conditions were causing the snow base to melt quickly. With temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s forecasted for the next few days, the outlook isn’t too good for the winter sports destination.

There is no official word yet if this warm streak will be a season ender for Snowstar.