Snowstar closed on Presidents Day due to warm conditions

By Published: Updated:
snowstar-presidents-day

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) — In a post on their website, Snowstar Winter Sports Park says they won’t be open for the Presidents Day holiday.

We will not be open today! Conditions are causing snow to melt rapidly

According to their post, the warm conditions were causing the snow base to melt quickly. With temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s forecasted for the next few days, the outlook isn’t too good for the winter sports  destination.

There is no official word yet if this warm streak will be a season ender for Snowstar.

Snowstar Live Cams

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s