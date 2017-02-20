The history of the murder case of Jennifer Lewis

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- The 1990 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis was a crime that shook the Quad Cities, including those practicing law at the time.

“This is as bad as I’ve seen,” said Scott County Attorney Bill Davis in a 1990 press conference. “It is as disturbing as I’ve seen.”

9-year-old Jennifer Lewis was raped, strangled and murdered.

Her body was then burned and found behind Jefferson Elementary in Davenport.

A week later, Stanley Liggins was charged with first degree murder in the case. He was already out on bond for a prior sexual abuse charge of another girl in Milan, Illinois.

Days after he was convicted of murdering Lewis, he told KWQC that he was innocent.

“It’s left up to the officials over there,” Liggins told KWQC’s Marcia Lense in a 1990 jailhouse interview. “They’ll see me in hell. They’ll see me in hell.”

He then went to trial in 1993 where he was first convicted. Then, that trial was overturned on a technicality between state’s jurisdictions and where the actual murder took place.

He was back in court in 1995, this trial was in Dubuque County after a change of venue motion was granted.

He once again claimed his innocence to TV-6.

When asked by a reporter in a sit-down interview if he killed Jennifer Lewis, he said, “No I didn’t.”

He then applied three times to have that 1995 trial overturned and it eventually was. In 2013 the Iowa Appeals Court found that 77 police reports were withheld from the case. They also found that the main informant in this case was a paid police informant in other cases.

This week, those close to Jennifer and the Lewis family say they’re still seeking justice.

“Jennifer was my God Daughter,” said Mary Maxwell-Rockwell. “The day she was taken, I promised her that I would never stop fighting for her.”