TV-6 Investigates: School buses caught by Davenport’s red light cameras

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Statistics show a school bus is one of the safest way for children to get to school and back. But Davenport’s red light cameras have caught school buses from two districts running red lights.

The red light camera at Locust and Lincoln in Davenport captured the most images of school bus drivers failing to stop for the red light. Three in a three-year period. Davenport Police issued eight tickets to school bus drivers driving kids for Davenport schools and Assumption during that time.

They carry our communities most precious cargo, children. Yet yellow buses got caught running red lights. In the morning at Brady and Kimberly… at night at Locust and Lincoln…and in front of police at Brady and Kimberly.

In one video, Assumption High School’s driver blamed the weather. Assumption President Andy Craig declined to talk on camera, but said the driver told administration it was icy that night. Weather records backed up the driver.

Davenport’s contractor Durham School Services was caught most often. Six times total. The District had no comment. In written responses, a Durham spokesperson says it takes these violations seriously.

“If a red light infraction occurs, the driver receives a final written warning; should a red light infraction happen again, at any time, the driver will be terminated,” said Durham Spokesperson Molly Hart.

Hart said any driver caught by a red light camera must take a two-hour refresher course, at a minimum.

School bus safety expert Jeffrey Cassell said, “It’s not common, because we teach a stale green, you slow down, you cover your brake, you get yourself in a position where you can stop.”

Cassell runs the School Bus Safety company based in Ohio. He sells driver training courses to bus companies and school districts. Durham is one of his clients.

“Well regrettably we are all human, including school bus drivers. and sometimes they may make a mistake. We seek perfection and we should do everything we can to be perfect. It’s expected by the parents, it’s owed to the kids, and it’s what we do for the school districts,” said Cassell.

Durham’s spokesperson said overall, it has an excellent safety record. Over the same three years Davenport cameras caught six violations, its drivers made 108,000 trips. Nationally, federal safety ratings show only one percent of companies perform better than it.

Davenport’s red light tickets don’t end up on anyone’s driving record. They’re simply city ordinance violations, not moving violations. Commercial drivers can’t rack up more than three moving violations in a year without facing penalties against their license status, but police officer would have to write an official ticket for that to occur.

Durham told TV-6 Investigates student safety is the company’s top priority. Its drivers take 20 hours of classroom and 20 hours of behind the wheel training, before they’re put on a route. Durham also said its drivers undergo driving evaluations twice a year.