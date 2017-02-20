Two Rivers Y celebrates building renovations

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline is celebrating new renovations and additions to its building.

Officials cut the ribbon Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 on the $3.8 million project. The changes include new health and wellness space, a group exercise studio and a two-story kids’ adventure center.

The CEO Mike Wennekamp tells us the new space is bright, open and welcoming.

“This building supports, uh over 700 kids in the summertime, we’ve got over about 25,000 people in total that, uh, that we served last year and it’s a major community asset, not just for Moline but for East Moline and Rock Island, too. We have people that come from across the entire QC area to use this building,” said Wennekamp.

A capital campaign that started in 2015 helped raise the funds for the improvements.