A battle to breathe: Aria’s story

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) – For some people, asthma is a minor nuisance. For others, it can be quite a problem. Imagine watching your baby deal with it on a regular basis. A little girl from Davenport has spent most of her life faced with asthma attacks in a constant battle to breathe.

The coughing and wheezing started for Aria Wommack at a young age of just 8 months. About that time was the beginning of numerous attacks and trips to the emergency room.

“I woke up to Aria blue. Um, she was stiff. She was unconscious and her lips were black,” said Aria’s mother, Amber Defrates. “I would say this was probably her 17th hospital visit.”

She be admitted more in her 2 1/2 years than most people in their lifetime. Each time Aria’s had to fight for air it’s terrifying for her parents and siblings.

“I’m helpless and I’m supposed to be her dad. I’m supposed to be her Superman, her hero, but I can’t help her,” said father, Lonza Wommack.

The walls of University of Iowa Hospitals are familiar surroundings. Aria keeps her favorite blanket and toys close along with a breathing machine. For Defrates, asthma is all too familiar. The condition runs in her family. Aria’s is considered life-threatening.

“Things are a lot better than they used to be and I think there’s more awareness, there’s better medications available. But mortality was a risk certainly for asthma and it continues to be a risk,” said Dr. Carrie Barker, M.D.

Making it worse, Aria has problems with sleep apnea which she likely inherited from dad.

“She’s had her tonsils removed, the adenoids, tried different inhalers and machines,” said Wommack.

Her parents say her resilience makes the situation a little easier to handle even though doctors have pretty much exhausted treatment options.

“Nothing is working, nothing’s getting better,” said Defrates.

Doctors say seasons and environmental triggers probably play a role in her condition. There’s hope Aria’s asthma will improve or maybe she’ll grow out of it and be able to live with fewer limitations.

“A lot of times with asthma it can change over time,” added Dr. Barker.

Whether or not that happens for Aria down the road, right now she’s clearly not letting it stifle her spirit.

“She’s two and she’s very spunky, very sweet, and sassy all at the same time,” said her mother.

Aria is out of the hospital right now but under close monitoring. She’s set to go to Mayo Clinic to see doctors for another opinion at the beginning of March. All the trips to the hospital have the family struggling. Her parents are unable to work, without a vehicle, or even a permanent roof over their heads. A gofundme page was started to help the family out.