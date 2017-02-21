Arrest announced in case of dog left for dead in Tipton

arrest, handcuffs
Warning: This post contains images that some might find disturbing.

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) – An arrest has been made in a disturbing case of animal neglect in Cedar County.

On Feb. 12, 2017, police in Tipton were called to the 300 block of W. 6th St. where a severely emaciated dog was found on the ground near an animal sehlter dumpster. The dog later died of malnutrition and dehydration.

Now, the owners of the dog have been identified as Troy Worby and Reille Worby. Troy Worby was arrested on Tues. Feb, 21 on one count of animal neglect, causing death and one count of abandonment of animals. Reille Worby, is charged with animal neglect, causing death.

If convicted, the two dog owners face a fine up to $1875.00 for the neglect charge. In addition, the court may order up to a year in prison. Abandonment of animals is a simple misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $625.00 and up to 30 days in jail.

Courtesy of Friends of the Animals shelter
Courtesy of Friends of the Animals shelter

